Tyron Woodley Doesn’t Believe UFC Should Strip Conor McGregor of Title

In a bit of a surprising decision, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley doesn’t believe the promotion should strip the lightweight belt from Conor McGregor.

McGregor surpassed an entire year without competing inside the Octagon this month, as he won the belt with a second round TKO vs. Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last November. He took on Floyd Mayweather earlier this year inside the boxing ring.

Prior to the extended time off, though, “Notorious” fought three times in 2016, three times in 2015 and twice in 2014.

“I think it should be case by case,” Woodley said on UFC Tonight. “The entertainment aspect is very important. Should Conor be stripped? No. He just fought Floyd and the number of times he fought before that was a lot, as well.”

Kenny Florian, a former title challenger and co-host of the show on FOX Sports 1, disagreed with Woodley.

“I think there should be a limit of time,” he said. “Fans and fighters are waiting for their chance. I don’t think it’s fair for fighters to sit out for 12 months, with no injury.”