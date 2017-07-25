Tyron Woodley Downplays Significance of Beating Demian Maia

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tyron Woodley doesn’t believe a victory over Demian Maia will do much for his legacy.

Woodley will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Maia this Saturday night (July 29). The title match will be part of the main card of UFC 214.

“The Chosen One” is going for another successful title defense, but he isn’t counting on reaping many rewards if he defeats Maia. During a conference call, he explained why (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s one step, but it’s not a huge step to be honest. Obviously there’s a guy named Georges St-Pierre that’s out there talking about still fighting. There’s other welterweights like Nick Diaz, who is, in my opinion, a lineal top 10, top five welterweight. There’s other fights and other things that could make me the greatest welterweight.”

Tyron Woodley

