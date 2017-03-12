Tyron Woodley: ‘Everything That People Said About me, I’ve Proven Wrong’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley is firing back at his critics.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder is coming off a majority decision over Stephen Thompson. The two fought in a title rematch at UFC 209 earlier this month.

Fans have criticized the bout as being uneventful. “The Chosen One” has heard cries of some mixed martial arts (MMA) enthusiasts claiming he’s a “boring” fighter. Woodley took to MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to respond to the gripes:

“People can say, ‘Oh, he’s a boring fighter.’ How many guys have I knocked out? Think about the Carlos Condit fight, the Dong Hyun Kim fight, the Robbie Lawler fight, the Jay Hieron fight, the Josh Koscheck fight. Even the last fight with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Everything that people said about me, I’ve proven wrong. But nobody has that long-term memory. Everybody is like Dory from ‘Finding Nemo.’ The look on my face after the fight wasn’t because I thought I lost. I expected myself to do better. It really wasn’t a terrible fight. I wouldn’t give myself a C, I’d give myself an A. But the fight itself, I could have forced more flurries. I could have forced more interactions. I was a little bit frustrated with myself, because I saw some opportunities and I didn’t seize the moment.”

