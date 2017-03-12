Tyron Woodley: ‘Everything That People Said About me, I’ve Proven Wrong’

Tyron Woodley is firing back at his critics.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder is coming off a majority decision over Stephen Thompson. The two fought in a title rematch at UFC 209 earlier this month.

Fans have criticized the bout as being uneventful. “The Chosen One” has heard cries of some mixed martial arts (MMA) enthusiasts claiming he’s a “boring” fighter. Woodley took to MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to respond to the gripes: