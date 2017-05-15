Tyron Woodley Feels Demian Maia ‘Don’t Really Want None’

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Tyron Woodley doesn’t believe Demian Maia’s grappling will have the same success against him as it did with others.

Last night (May 13) at UFC 211, Maia defeated Jorge Masvidal by split decision. Both men had their moments, but it was Maia’s top notch Brazilian jiu-jitsu that ended up being the difference in the fight. When told by Maia that he’s earned a title shot, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White replied, “you got it.”

Woodley, who is the reigning UFC welterweight champion, saw the fight from the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) studios. “The Chosen One” feels confident in his ability to defeat Maia and thwart the Brazilian’s high level grappling (via MMA Junkie):

“As we say at Roufusport at the end of practice, ‘They think they want some, but they don’t really want none.’ You guys have to recognize I have the highest takedown defense in the entire welterweight division, (and) second overall in the UFC. I’ve fought the Andre Galvaos of the world and I’ve also fought the Jake Shields’. He’ll have to pack a lunch if he thinks he’s going to jump on my back like that and take me down like he did Jorge Masvidal and Carlos Condit.”