Tyron Woodley: Georges St-Pierre ‘Should Have Been Fighting Me’

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley worked the FOX Sports desk this weekend for UFC 217 coverage.

In doing so, Woodley was front-and-center to watch Georges St-Pierre win the middleweight title over Michael Bisping at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

And it clearly agitated Woodley.

“Georges should have been fighting me here at MSG,” Woodley said. “I’m going up to middleweight to challenge him for the belt.”

Woodley defended his title twice this year, besting Stephen Thompson in a rematch of their draw from last year and topping Demian Maia.

St-Pierre returned from a four-year hiatus to defeat Bisping in his middleweight debut after previously holding the welterweight title. Woodley explained what he saw from the new GSP.

“I don’t think he’s carrying more weight, he just isn’t cutting more weight,” Woodley said. “But if you transition that power, you shouldn’t be carrying it. The sport is different now, it’s more press, more work. I think he took some time off to reset.”

UFC president Dana White confirmed that St-Pierre will remain at 185 pounds, meaning Woodley would need to move up if he is given that fight.