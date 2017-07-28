Tyron Woodley: GSP Knows Where The F*ck I’m at

Tyron Woodley has grown tiresome of the Georges St-Pierre talk.

“The Chosen One” is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Demian Maia tomorrow night (July 29). The championship tilt serves as UFC 214’s co-main event. The action takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Woodley is not a stranger to calling for “super fights,” but he also wants to be known as a fighting champion. He’s doing battle with the true number one contender, but has asked for fights with St-Pierre and Nick Diaz.

During a recent media scrum, Woodley said that looking past Maia would be a mistake:

“At the end of the day that’s what happens when fighters start looking down the road. You get your ass whooped. You think about Georges St-Pierre, I got Demian Maia who’s on a seven-fight win streak. Everybody who has a great answer, ‘just don’t let him take you down,’ he still takes them down and gets on their back and beats them.”

UFC President Dana White recently said St-Pierre will get the next welterweight title shot after UFC 214. Woodley went on to say that he doesn’t believe St-Pierre truly wants to fight him.

“With that said, it’s not in stone I’ve never seen a bout agreement. Georges St-Pierre hasn’t communicated to me or my management team that we’re fighting next. So with that said, a victory over Demian Maia, that will open up doors for everything else. In defeat, there’s no Georges St-Pierre there’s no Nick Diaz. There’s no other fight after that. For all you guys I really don’t wanna talk about Georges. Georges knows where the f*ck I’m at. If he wanted to fight me, Demian Maia would’ve never been in this spot.”

The main card of UFC 214 airs live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.