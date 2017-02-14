Tyron Woodley Urges Holly Holm to Quit UFC for Reality TV

With a record of 0-3 following her shock defeat of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015, Woodley believes that Holm should hang up her gloves in favor of showbiz

The current welterweight champion will face Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 209 next month. Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, the champ has suggested that Holm should end her days with the UFC and look to TV show Dancing With the Stars, following in the footsteps of fellow fighter Paige Van Zant.

The ex-bantamweight champion lost a controversial decision to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, N.Y last Saturday. Woodley believes that the 35-year-old Holm can venture into showbiz to keep her name alive.

Woodley claimed:

“I think she needs to take some time away, do something outside the Octagon – something that builds her brand and makes her more valuable inside it. Take a page out of Ronda’s book. “I would love to see her do something in entertainment. “Are they too quick to throw another UFC fighter in dancing with the stars like they did with Paige VanZant?

Holm just might take Woodley’s words with a pinch of salt as a potential rematch with Germaine de Randamie could be announced soon.