Tyron Woodley: ‘I Think Georges St-Pierre is Avoiding Fighting me’

Tyron Woodley isn’t counting on fighting Georges St-Pierre in the future.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder will defend his 170-pound gold this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sharing the Octagon with him once again will be Stephen Thompson.

While “The Chosen One” has his hands full, he hasn’t shied away from talking about “Rush.” St-Pierre is making his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) return later this year against middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The bout will be contested for the 185-pound gold.

Woodley believes St-Pierre didn’t want to fight him because he feels Bisping is an easier fight. The welterweight kingpin told Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com that St-Pierre is avoiding him:

“I feel like I’m the greatest welterweight of all time because I’m the hardest puncher and I’m the best wrestler. I think I’m the most well-rounded and GSP don’t wanna fight me. GSP, one of the reasons he left the sport (is) because of concussions. He’s talking about going down to (1)55, he’s going up to 185. Michael Bisping hasn’t been known to be the power striker to knock your head off and I think he’s avoiding fighting me. So therefore, I’m the greatest welterweight of all time if he doesn’t wanna fight me.”

You can watch Helwani’s interview with Woodley below: