Tyron Woodley: ‘If I go 100 Percent, Wonderboy May Never Wanna Fight Again’

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley wants to put the “Wonderboy” chapter to rest. While the champion retained his championship against Stephen Thompson at UFC 205 in New York City, the result of the bout was a majority draw.

The result wasn’t ideal for either man in the UFC’s Madison Square Garden debut. Still, Woodley wasn’t keen on granting Thompson a rematch. He kept gunning for big money fights with Nick Diaz, Georges St. Pierre and current middleweight title holder Michael Bisping. “The Chosen One” even tried to ruffle feathers with lightweight king Conor McGregor.

Thompson wasn’t thrilled. The No. 1 ranked welterweight kept calling for a rematch and said Woodley wanted to fight anyone but him. “T-Wood” finally signed the bout agreement.

Woodley said he agreed to the bout to “shut everybody up.” He argued that he clearly won their first encounter and insinuated the judges were inexperienced. Thompson claimed he has the champion’s number and that he will leave no doubt that he’s the better fighter.

“The Chosen One” recently appeared on Luke Thomas’ show on SiriusXM Rush. Woodley said his first encounter with Thompson saw him execute a small portion of his gameplan. The champion warned his opponent of what he may do at UFC 209.

“I gotta do more of what I did, just execute things gameplan wise that I didn’t execute. I was prepared for it. I was conditioned for it. I think I just got into a rhythm and I saw some things working and I just kind of started hanging on those areas. We talked about this, it’s probably 25 percent of what we planned that I executed. And even with only doing 25 percent of the gameplan, I feel like I was victorious. Doing 50 percent is a landslide and if god forbid I do 100 percent, ‘Wonderboy’ may never wanna fight again.”