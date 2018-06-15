Tyron Woodley Invites Colby Covington to The Hollywood Beatdown

Tyron Woodley has extended an invitation for Colby Covington to appear on The Hollywood Program, the TMZ program that Woodley co-hosts, and he is calling Covington out by his conspicuous absence:

“We invited him on the show, didn’t we?” Woodley rhetorically asked his co-host Evan Peters. “So what happened with that?”

It did not take long for the welterweight champion to answer his own question:

“He’s a bitch. That’s what happened. We invited you on the show. You can talk to me face to face, and you decided not to because you’re a coward. And you walk around with the boo-boo belt, and you should be embarrassed with yourself.”

Woodley’s offering that Covington “can speak to him to his face” leaves a window open for Covington to decide to appear on the show, with co-host Evan Peters even re-extending the invitation to Covington. Whether or not Covington opts to appear on the program, Tyron Woodley insists he will talk to him anyway:

“And after I beat your ass, I’mma talk to you, and I’mma talk shit to you. I’mma talk to your coaches. I’mma say, just walk away, because you can’t do shit for him. He’s gonna take this ass whoopin.”

Woodley has gone from restraining from mentioning the name of Covington whenever possible to now feverishly running down his future opponent at every opportunity. In less than one week’s time since the fight has become inevitable, Woodley and Covington have already begun a full-speed sprint of hyping the fight without a date or venue to be running towards. And if Covington accepts this invitation, The Hollywood Beatdown will be the first stop of the media tour where the two champions will come face to face.

Do you think Colby “Chaos” Covington will pay a visit to The Hollywood Beatdown?