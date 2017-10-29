Tyron Woodley is Embarrassed Over ‘Cotton Fist’ Covington’s Recent Outing

Tyron Woodley is not impressed with Colby Covington’s performance last night (Oct. 28).

Covington is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia. While the fight was praised for being exciting, many criticized Covington for saying Brazil was a dump filled with “filthy animals.”

Woodley took to Twitter to blast Covington’s antics and his performance:

“Are you guys really going to edge this idiot on? This is why our sport is becoming a joke. He just got out struck by a BJJ guy. He changed his name to Colby ‘Cotton Fist’ Covington. Or ‘Easy Money’ Covington. Sum like that. I’m embarrassed he was proud of that.”

