Tyron Woodley States His Intention to Move up to Middleweight

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has indicated that he may be looking at emulating Conor McGregor’s reign over two weight classes at the same time

“The Chosen One” dropped in on a special pre-Mayweather vs. McGregor episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and insisted that he is running short on contenders at 170 pounds:

“Show me a number one contender. I beat the best guy twice. I beat the best grappler in the entire division. Who am I going to fight next? Show me a true number one contender. There isn’t one. If there isn’t a true number one contender, I may move up to 185 and show Michael Bisping or Georges St-Pierre what’s up. But those two guys don’t want to fight me either,” Woodley said.

While Woodley had previously intimated that he would be looking to ascend to the middleweight ranks, it is uncertain if he would be granted that move, never mind hold on to the title at 170 pounds.