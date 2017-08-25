Tyron Woodley States His Intention to Move up to Middleweight

By
Adam Haynes
-
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has indicated that he may be looking at emulating Conor McGregor’s reign over two weight classes at the same time

“The Chosen One” dropped in on a special pre-Mayweather vs. McGregor episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and insisted that he is running short on contenders at 170 pounds:

“Show me a number one contender. I beat the best guy twice. I beat the best grappler in the entire division. Who am I going to fight next? Show me a true number one contender. There isn’t one. If there isn’t a true number one contender, I may move up to 185 and show Michael Bisping or Georges St-Pierre what’s up. But those two guys don’t want to fight me either,” Woodley said.

While Woodley had previously intimated that he would be looking to ascend to the middleweight ranks, it is uncertain if he would be granted that move, never mind hold on to the title at 170 pounds.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

Mayweather’s Father May Not be in His Corner Tomorrow Night

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has alluded to a fall out with his son on the eve of the fighter's historic bout with Conor McGregor Mayweather Sr....
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley States His Intention to Move up to Middleweight

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has indicated that he may be looking at emulating Conor McGregor's reign over two weight classes at the same...
Andrey Koreshkov

Andrey Koreshkov Eyeing Gold Again After Bellator 182

Andrey Koreshkov has big plans if he can defeat Anthony Njokuani tonight (Aug. 25). Koreshkov and Njokuani will compete inside the Turning Stone Casino in...

Odds For Next Opponent of Conor McGregor Released

Although Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's historic bout is still yet to happen, anticipation on what's next for the Irishman continues to...
video

Skip Bayless Absolutely Destroys Floyd Mayweather as a Fighter

The outspoken pundit did not hold back when discussing his opinion of Floyd Mayweather Jr. as a fighter ahead of his bout with Conor...
Load more