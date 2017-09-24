Tyron Woodley Mocks UFC’s FOX Sports Twitter Account

Tyron Woodley isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind.

And that includes calling out the UFC FOX Sports Twitter account even though he is a recent contributor to the network.

On Sunday, the UFC welterweight champion asked how they came about putting together a new pound-for-pound list after removing Jon Jones:

🤔 Where is @joannamma !? And should you defend a belt to crack top 5? Half of your top 6 has never defended a belt. Just asking — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) September 24, 2017

What do you think? Does Woodley after a reason to complain?