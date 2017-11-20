Tyron Woodley Claims Nick & Nate Diaz are ‘Scared’ as ‘Its in the Bloodline’

With no word from Nate Diaz following Tyron Woodley’s call-out for a UFC welterweight title-shot, “The Chosen One” is lashing out

While Diaz is formally registered as a UFC lightweight, his two bouts with Conor McGregor in 2016 were fought at 170 pounds.

Woodley, who clearly sees a bout with the fan-favorite Diaz as a potential money-spinner, claimed that the Stockton-native is running ‘scared’ from a fight. Woodley, who had claimed to have initially offered the elder Diaz, Nick, a bout in 2016, has a theory why he has heard nothing but ‘crickets’ from the famous MMA brothers.

Woodley theorized that being scared is in the Diaz ‘bloodline’ on a recent appearance on The Hollywood Beatdown (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m fired up about people that tell you ‘Don’t be scared, homie,’ and then they’re scared, homie! That’s what I’m fired up about. Guys in our sport pump their gums quite a bit and they get you to think that they’re these huge, tough guys, they’re these gangsters, that they’ll fight anybody, anytime. Then when you get in front of a person like me, then the crickets come out.

Then they don’t really want to fight. It happened with Bisping, it happened with Georges St-Pierre, it happened with Conor McGregor, it happened with Nick Diaz, big brother, and now it’s happening with baby brother so I guess it’s in the bloodline.”