Tyron Woodley on Covington: ‘I’m Not Going to Give Him Any Attention’

Tyron Woodley doesn’t appear fazed by Colby Covington’s social media rants.

Woodley and Covington have both trained at American Top Team, but “Chaos” hasn’t been friendly to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. Covington has been poking at “The Chosen One,” who hasn’t responded much.

The 170-pound champion broke his silence on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour. Woodley claims Covington’s trash talk stopped once they were around each other:

“Colby Covington wasn’t even really in the gym at all. Not even training, he was too busy on Twitter. He was saying all this stuff, and now I’m in the gym, now it’s like, now where the talk at? Where you at? Nothing. Silence. And the irony of him having to shadowbox underneath the picture of me with the belt on, was enough for me.”

Woodley believes Covington is trying to manufacture a beef to get his name recognized.

“If you’re going to step up, be real. If you want to do you thing on Twitter, have at it. I’m not going to stop you, a lot of people think that’s the way you have to make money. People like me think you just gotta beat top guys to get there. If that’s what he wants to do, I’m not going to stop him I’m not going to debate him I’m not going to give him any attention. It’s just really embarrassing for our sport that people who can’t just do it the old-school way and just beat people.”