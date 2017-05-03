Tyron Woodley on Demian Maia Taking UFC 211 Bout: ‘Damn That Was Stupid’

Tyron Woodley questions Demian Maia’s decision to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211.

Just before Woodley defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title at UFC 209, Maia vs. Masvidal was announced. The two will battle on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Many fans and analysts were confused with the timing of the bout. “The Chosen One” would go on to defeat Stephen Thompson in a rematch, leaving the obvious choice for a number one contender to be Maia vs. Masvidal.

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Woodley said Maia’s decision to fight two months after his title bout wasn’t a bright move (via MMAFighting.com):

“Unfortunately for Maia, he accepted the fight the week of me and ‘Wonderboy’s’ fight. In my personal opinion, bad move. Wait and see how the fight went. If nobody came out of the fight hurt, a clear winner, not another draw, you’re already in a position to fight for a world title. Why would you put yourself up against the worst possible match-up outside of a title fight? Why would you put yourself in that position? I don’t want to call him stupid but damn that was stupid.”

If Maia gets past Masvidal, Woodley feels he’ll be able to handle business.

“If I fight him, he’s getting knocked out. He ain’t getting no takedown. It’s a sprawl, it’s a knockout.”