Tyron Woodley on Fighting & Entertainment: ‘You’ve Got to be Able to do Both’

Tyron Woodley doesn’t mind the “entertainment” aspect of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Woodley is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and has defended his title twice against Stephen Thompson. His next challenger isn’t a lock, but “The Chosen One” understands that his next opponent doesn’t necessarily have to hold the top spot in the rankings or any spot for that matter.

We’ve seen Georges St-Pierre skip the line and receive a shot at Bisping’s middleweight gold. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see someone like Nick Diaz challenge Woodley for the title.

During a recent episode of “UFC Tonight,” Woodley said he isn’t opposed to star power getting top priority (via MMAWeekly.com):