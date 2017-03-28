Tyron Woodley on Fighting & Entertainment: ‘You’ve Got to be Able to do Both’

Tyron Woodley doesn’t mind the “entertainment” aspect of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Woodley is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and has defended his title twice against Stephen Thompson. His next challenger isn’t a lock, but “The Chosen One” understands that his next opponent doesn’t necessarily have to hold the top spot in the rankings or any spot for that matter.
We’ve seen Georges St-Pierre skip the line and receive a shot at Bisping’s middleweight gold. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see someone like Nick Diaz challenge Woodley for the title.
During a recent episode of “UFC Tonight,” Woodley said he isn’t opposed to star power getting top priority (via MMAWeekly.com):
“Now, it is a bit much of the entertainment world. If you’ve got a dope suit on, if you can talk a lot of crap, that might warrant you a title shot faster than someone else. When I was coming up fighting, obviously, I fought the top guys. I feel like I had to really earn my way to the top. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to do both. You have to live up to what you say, have the great performances, and be an entertainer. We know the rules as fighters. We know what we’re up against. You know you have to entertain… I think it’s silly for fighters to complain and not try to be that person as well.”