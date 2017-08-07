Tyron Woodley on GSP’s Comeback: ‘Just be Real’

Tyron Woodley says he isn’t hating on Georges St-Pierre, but feels he isn’t being truthful.

St-Pierre has made it clear that the only fight he’s interested in is a middleweight title bout with Michael Bisping. That’s exactly what he’ll get and it’ll likely take place on Nov. 4 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During a recent edition of his “Morning Wood” podcast, Woodley said St-Pierre should be more truthful about his desire for “money fights” (via MMAMania.com):

“I knew what he was coming back for. I knew he wasn’t coming back to do another run and do what he has already done, he already has a name engraved on the record books. He’s coming back because he said, ‘Hey you know what… Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and all these fighters are making all this money, so I want to get in on some of this money.’ What Georges St-Pierre needs to do is just to be honest. You’re not back in this sport to take on the welterweights, prove that you’re back and that the king is back, you’re not back for that, man. You’re here for super fights, you’re here to make a lot of money, because you helped build the business model for pay-per-view and there’s no shame in that, but just be real.”