Tyron Woodley on His Beefs: ‘I’m Squashing Everything’

Tyron Woodley doesn’t want to carry the weight of his beefs for long.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion hasn’t been chummy with three individuals. Those three are UFC president Dana White, Rafael dos Anjos, and Colby Covington.

Ending The Drama

During his “Hollywood Beatdown” segment on TMZ, Woodley said he’s done with the drama (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve had a deep breath, had a weekend – I didn’t have much sleep because I’m always working – and I’m squashing everything. I’m focusing on getting the shoulder together. One-by-one, everybody will get these hands. I don’t know the order, I don’t know who’s next, but I never wanted to bounce around and not continue to defend my belt. I’ve been here for a while and I plan on knocking everybody out.”

“The Chosen One” then said people pick and choose when it comes to criticizing his performances.

“People have a short-term memory on what I’ve been able to do: 11 finishes, nine in the first round, some of the most vicious KOs in UFC history. Those stats are never talked about, so therefore, I’m going to take a woosa. So if you people want to know about the Dana beef, about the Frankenstein beef, about the ‘Queefington’ beef, I don’t want to talk about it. I’m focusing on being successful.”

Tell us what you think in the comments below. Is Tyron Woodley truly done with the beefing?