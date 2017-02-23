Tyron Woodley on Not Being Like Conor McGregor: ‘I Didn’t Get Into The Sport For Fame’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tyron Woodley isn’t interested in becoming the welterweight version of Conor McGregor.

When Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White got hold of Woodley’s racism claims, he suggested that “The Chosen One” follow McGregor’s path. “Notorious” has used his “gift of gab” to crossover into the mainstream media.

On a recent appearance on the Fight Society podcast (via FOX Sports), Woodley said he didn’t want to be “Notorious:”

“I won’t be Conor. I don’t want to be the dude that you just think about with a crazy suit, talking crap, fighting in these super fights and driving a Rolls-Royce. What else can you tell me about Conor? What can you tell me about what he’s doing in the community? What can you tell me about what he’s doing in family? What can you tell me he’s doing in business besides blowing money? We don’t know a lot about him besides those two or three categories. That’s not my legacy. That’s his legacy. His goals are very clear and simple and I respect him for it to be honest.”

Furthermore, the reigning welterweight champion said the main reason he got into the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) was to make a positive impact:

“I didn’t really get into the sport for fame. I didn’t get into it to be this infamous guy that everybody worships. I got into this sport to make a difference. Some of the things I’m speaking out on, I knew I would have a platform at some point. This is not the first time in this sport where I feel like I have to work a little bit harder. That I have to do a little bit more. That I have to leave no doubt and this has been since my collegiate wrestling career, since high school, football, I’ve always had to do this.”

LATEST NEWS

Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley on Not Being Like Conor McGregor: ‘I Didn’t Get Into The Sport...

0
Tyron Woodley isn't interested in becoming the welterweight version of Conor McGregor. When Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White got hold of Woodley's racism...
Brooke Mayo

Brooke Mayo on Bellator 172 Stoppage: ‘Would You Have Done That to a Man?’

0
Brooke Mayo isn't over her Bellator 172 stoppage. After going 5-1 on the amateur scene, Mayo made her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut on...
Conor McGregor

Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Would be Biggest Fight in UFC History

1
There's no denying the drawing power of Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre. With news of "Rush's" return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), many have...
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern: ‘Hopefully I Can Make my UFC Debut in June or July’

0
Mackenzie Dern is looking to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster this year. Dern may only have a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of...
UFC 209 Media Conference Callvideo

UFC 209 Media Conference Call Live Stream

0
The UFC 209 media conference call takes place today (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. ET. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be providing a live...