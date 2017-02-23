Tyron Woodley on Not Being Like Conor McGregor: ‘I Didn’t Get Into The Sport For Fame’

Tyron Woodley isn’t interested in becoming the welterweight version of Conor McGregor.

When Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White got hold of Woodley’s racism claims, he suggested that “The Chosen One” follow McGregor’s path. “Notorious” has used his “gift of gab” to crossover into the mainstream media.

On a recent appearance on the Fight Society podcast (via FOX Sports), Woodley said he didn’t want to be “Notorious:”

“I won’t be Conor. I don’t want to be the dude that you just think about with a crazy suit, talking crap, fighting in these super fights and driving a Rolls-Royce. What else can you tell me about Conor? What can you tell me about what he’s doing in the community? What can you tell me about what he’s doing in family? What can you tell me he’s doing in business besides blowing money? We don’t know a lot about him besides those two or three categories. That’s not my legacy. That’s his legacy. His goals are very clear and simple and I respect him for it to be honest.”

Furthermore, the reigning welterweight champion said the main reason he got into the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) was to make a positive impact: