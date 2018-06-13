Tyron Woodley Opens as Slight Favorite Over Colby Covington in Future Showdown

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is favored over Colby Covington in their upcoming fight but only by a very slight amount

In the title unification bout planned for later this year, Tyron Woodley is currently a slight favorite over interim champion Colby Covington.

That’s the word from the betting experts at Bovada.lv, who released the odds for the upcoming welterweight title fight between Woodley and Covington.

Now the matchup hasn’t been officially scheduled, although Covington said he would like to face Woodley in November as part of the UFC’s planned return to New York City. Woodley has said he would be ready as soon as possible now that his shoulder is healed after having surgery late last year.

Either way the matchup is expected to happen during 2018 and right now Woodley would be instilled as a very slight favorite over Covington in the fight.

Woodley is currently a -140 favorite with Covington as a +110 underdog.

That means you’d have to bet $140 to win $100 if you’re gambling on Woodley versus putting $100 down on Covington and getting $110 back.

Of course these odds will shift several times once the fight is made official.

Covington was actually a slight underdog to Rafael dos Anjos when the matchup was first made but by the time they stepped into the Octagon together, it was the brash, outspoken new interim welterweight champion who was favored to win.

Covington ultimately won the fight by unanimous decision to become interim welterweight champion.

Who do you think wins the showdown to unify the UFC welterweight title — Tyron Woodley or Colby Covington? Sound off in the comments and let us know!