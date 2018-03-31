Tyron Woodley Picks Stephen Thompson to Defeat Darren Till

Tyron Woodley doesn’t see many welterweights getting past Stephen Thompson.

Woodley and Thompson are no strangers to one another. While the two are friendly outside of the Octagon, it was the total opposite when gold was on the line. Woodley defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title twice. The first fight ended in a draw, while the rematch saw Woodley emerge victorious.

While “The Chosen One” eyes a return in July, Thompson has his next fight booked. “Wonderboy” will meet Darren Till on May 27. The bout will serve as UFC Liverpool‘s main event.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Woodley talked about the match-up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“‘Wonderboy’ the gatekeeper. He’ll do all my light work for me. All the dudes that think they want a shot at the strap, they’ve got to go through him, and ain’t nobody do it yet. I think Thompson (will win) man, to be honest. I know I’ve talked a lot of trash about Thompson, more in light joking. But Thompson is a very difficult puzzle to figure out. And it took me a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of training partners to figure him out. I just don’t think Till has what it takes to take him out. With that said, I’ve got to go with ‘Wonderboy,’ even though he’s never said I was going to win a fight. But I’m just going to be a real guy and be honest: I think he’s going to win.”

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley?