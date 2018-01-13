Tyron Woodley Predicts he Will Fight GSP in July [VIDEO]

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has a prediction for fans: he will defend his title against Georges St-Pierre this July. Woodley recently appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show and confirmed his desire to fight the two weight world champion, believing that the fight will happen this year.

Woodley recently underwent shoulder surgery, meaning that a period of recuperation will be required prior to him making the next defense of his title. While “The Chosen One” has recently suggested that UFC lightweight kingpin Conor McGregor should test himself against him at welterweight, Woodley has GSP first and foremost in his crosshairs:

“I’d say that’s my big prediction for 2018 [a fight with St-Pierre],” Woodley told Rogan. “The big prediction for me is I fight Georges St-Pierre on my first fight back. Georges, my shoulder is sore. I can’t even punch. Georges, I can’t even punch. I can’t punch. Georges, it’s hard to sleep. Georges, if you want to fight me brother, this is the time. If you want to get me, Georges, it’s right now.

“You think Georges [St-Pierre] wants to fight me? You think Georges wants to fight me? Georges had the chance to fight me before [Michael] Bisping. He chose to fight Bisping. It was definitely a better fight because if he would have come back against me looking like that, Georges would have been right back in retirement.”

Woodley was also critical of both St-Pierre and Bisping’s performances in the UFC 217 main event:

“He did not look great. Bisping did not look great. One thing that helped Georges in that fight was his experience. He loosened up. He was a little uptight. He hadn’t been in the Octagon in what, 4 years almost?”