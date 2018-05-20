Tyron Woodley Reacts to Kamaru Usman Wanting Title Shot

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has given his take on Kamaru Usman’s latest win.

By watching the main event of UFC Chile on Saturday night (May 19, 2018) at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on FOX Sports 1, Usman was able to defeat Demian Maia by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Usman went on record by stating that he believes he deserves a title shot as a result of the biggest win. While Woodley is on the sidelines, the promotion is pushing forward with the division.

UFC President Dana White has already stated that Woodley would fight the winner of a big interim title bout at an upcoming UFC pay-per-view event.

That fight is former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos taking on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“Hey, champ: You know my social media hasn’t changed since I got in the game five years ago,” Usman said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie).

“Welterweight, and I’m coming for that gold strap. And with that performance, even with some handicaps, no one can deny that I’m definitely top five right now in the division.”

Kamara Usman has a message for The Champ @TWooodley 👀 pic.twitter.com/dKqNZETmCi — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 20, 2018

“Kamaru Usman, congratulations,” Woodley said during the post-fight show while working as an analyst for this broadcast on FOX Sports 1. “I don’t ever want to take away the credit. Demian Maia is a game opponent. Me as the champion, I’m always welcoming any challenger. Just make it to that point, I’ll be on the other side of the octagon.



I did see a couple things that if you do against me, you might end up waking up with the smelling salt. But hey, hats off to you. Great job. Just being real.”

What are your thoughts on Usman’s big win and his comments about his desire to challenge Woodley for the UFC welterweight strap? Sound off in the comment section below.