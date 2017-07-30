Tyron Woodley Responds to Missing Out on GSP Fight After UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley isn’t stressing the fact that he won’t be getting Georges St-Pierre.

Woodley successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Demian Maia last night (July 29) in the co-main event of UFC 214. While the win was dominant, the fans were not happy. “The Chosen One” stuffed all of his opponent’s takedowns, but wasn’t very active despite the striking advantage.

This caused UFC President Dana White to go with St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping later this year. At the post-fight press conference, Woodley didn’t seem bothered by the decision (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I have no reaction to that, my man. The next person that steps in front of me, I’m going to beat them. That’s it. (St-Pierre) should have to fight me. He doesn’t want to fight me because I’m a better version of him.”

As far as his own performance goes, the 170-pound champion felt he did what he had to do.

“I thought it was a great performance. You’ve got a guy on a seven-fight win streak, and he’s taken out all seven opponents, world-class guys. Twenty-four (takedowns) tried, 24 denied. We need to look at the different stats. This is my fourth title fights in 12 months. I’m thinking of how many top-class welterweights he would have been able to put on the ground. He was not able to do any of that with me.”

