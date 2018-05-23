Tyron Woodley Eyes August 4th Return, Usman Eyes Gold

Despite claims of suffering two broken hands at UFC Chile, Kamaru Usman would be open to a quick turnaround if it means a title fight.

Ariel Helwani reported today that Tyron Woodley’s shoulder is 100% and that the undisputed welterweight champion is hoping to fight on August 4th:

Spoke to UFC welterweight champion @TWooodley earlier today. He said his surgically-repaired shoulder has fully healed, and he’s hoping to fight on the Aug. 4 UFC 227 card in Los Angeles. Nothing finalized yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 23, 2018

Woodley has been vocal recently about his status for the August 4th card, insisting that he will be fighting on in the Staples Center. In a live chat earlier this month, Woodley made no bones about it: he will be in the Octagon for UFC 227, regardless of whom the promotion finds to be his opponent:

“August 4th, I’m coming back, guys. August 4th, LA, Staples Center. Opponent: TBA.”

Notice the champion does not say he “expects” to come back on August 4th or, as Helwani quotes, that he is “hoping” to come back August 4th. He says that he will be coming back, period. Of course Helwani, an esteemed journalist, cannot speak in the same absolutes, since Woodley has not been assured by the promotion that he will get his wish. One thing became clear Wednesday, however, and that is Kamaru Usman would be more than willing to fill the “TBA” slot if the promotion cannot find another opponent for Woodley for August 4th:

I know a guy that’s more than willing 😏😏 https://t.co/tIoKphBMiH — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 23, 2018

This statement is sure to raise some eyebrows as Usman claimed to have broken both hands over his victory over Demian Maia this weekend. But although there have not been any medical reports released on the status of Usman’s hand, Jimmy Smith backed Usman’s story, claiming that he witnessed first hand that neither of Usman’s were able to close following his victory over Maia:

Just ran into @USMAN84kg on the street. He can’t close either hand😳. He was slinging those things till the end, lot of heart in that fight on both sides. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 20, 2018

The time table to heal a broken hand is usually only a few weeks, so it is not out of the question for Usman to make this turnaround, and it does not contradict his claim that both hands are broken. Usman himself is hoping that it is just bruised, which would make his return to training occur even sooner.

By stepping forward as a willing opponent for Woodley even though there is already an interim title fight booked and he is not the #1 contender, it would seem that Usman is banking on the fact that August 4th would be too soon a turnaround date forinterim title combatants Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos, a fight that will be taking place on June 9th. He also knows how hard it is to receive opportunities, and would understandably pounce on any opportunity at the title, even if he isn’t 100%. But even if Woodley is booked for this date and Covington and dos Anjos are not ready for the quick turnaround, this weekend’s showdown between Darren Till and Stephen Thompson would perhaps be more likely to face Woodley as Covington and dos Anjos recover.

Do you think Usman has any chance of skipping the line to face Tyron Woodley on August 4th?