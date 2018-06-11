Tyron Woodley Rips ‘Complete Fraud’ Colby Covington in Latest Rant

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has put Colby Covington on blast yet again.

This time, he did in a live chat that was posted on his social media platforms while poolside on Sunday (June 10, 2018).

In this latest rant, Woodley gave his reaction to Covington picking up a decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos to win the interim welterweight title in the co-main event of the main card for the UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Woodley stated that he was going to try to kill Covington when they fight later this year, which has been rumored for the UFC 227 pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.



“Colby Covington is coming to get his ass whooped,” Woodley said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I ain’t never in my life, I ain’t never in my career, I ain’t never in my existence as an adult human being wanted to f**k somebody up so bad, beat somebody so bad, embarrass somebody so bad, end his career so bad, take his life so bad – and I don’t even say that figuratively. Literally, I’m gonna try to hurt him so f**king bad they’re never gonna want to let me fight in the UFC again, that’s a fact.”

“Number one, he’s a poser,” Woodley said. “Our sport has been so dead that everybody wants to believe it. They want to believe in the hype because we don’t have nothing else riding right now. Jon Jones is out for a minute, Conor’s out for a minute, Ronda’s getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. As far as stars in the UFC, they’re lacking so we are willing to accept the bulls**t that comes out of this kid’s face. Everything is a complete fraud. He’s finessed himself in a position to fight for a world title. Now you’re gonna get what you asked for. You wanted this smoke, you want to come fight the real welterweight champion, now you’re gonna get your ass beat. I’m not gonna knock you out quick. It’s not gonna be no first round knockout. I’m gonna embarrass you, I’m gonna talk to you the whole f**king fight, I’m gonna tell the referee to get back, do not get in my way, do not stop this, I’ll tell you when it’s time to stop this.”

Make no mistake about, there is some history between Woodley and Covington as they were both training under the American Top Team banner that saw them being partners years ago.

Woodley went onto say that Covington has no chance to beat him when they do fight.



“I’m embarrassed that he’s a part of American Top Team,” said Woodley. “I’m embarrassed that he’s a part of our sport. I’m embarrassed that he’s in our division – a mockery to the sport, ain’t never did s**t but all of a sudden we can watch those takedowns. I’ve got the highest takedown defense in the history of our sport – not just the division, the history, since this f**king sport started. This kid has never taken me down in his life. He’s never won a millisecond of any round ever, ever, on anything [while training]. He’s a warm up round. He’s the person I shadowbox with before I get the real work in and he will always be that to me. .



“You’re never taking me down. You never took me down in the training room. You ran from me every time we trained. Your ass went home early like a coward – ‘Oh my ankle hurts!’ We were wrestling and you wouldn’t even wrestle me! These are facts.”

What are your thoughts on Woodley’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below.