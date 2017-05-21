Tyron Woodley Says GSP is The Best Fight For Him in Any Situation

Tyron Woodley knows Demian Maia should be next, but he’s still eyeing Georges St-Pierre.

“The Chosen One” will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title for the third time in the near future. Dana White told Maia he has the next shot, but promises don’t always hold true.

With Georges St-Pierre seemingly out of his middleweight title bout with Michael Bisping, Woodley admits a match-up with “Rush” is ideal for his own professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career (via MMAFighting.com):

“Georges St-Pierre is always going to be that, no matter the money, no matter the city. If it’s in freakin’ Montreal, if it’s freakin’ for $100,000. No matter what the situation is, that’s always going to be the best fight. He was the best in the world. If he’s still talking about competing, that’s always going to hang over my head. I can’t honestly say I’m the best welterweight in the world knowing that he’s still wanting to fight, so that’s going to take precedence over everything.”

When St-Pierre’s UFC return was announced, Woodley felt he should’ve been the one to welcome the former 170-pound king back all along.

“I’m the best welterweight in the world and I feel like Georges St-Pierre should’ve fought me. He should’ve come back (to welterweight). Fighting Bisping, I think that was the cowardly move. He’s going to fight someone who doesn’t have the ability to concuss him like I would, or Johny Hendricks would, or Robbie Lawler would. That’s why he went (up in weight).”