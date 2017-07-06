Tyron Woodley Says he Can Take Down Demian Maia on His Terms

Tyron Woodley doesn’t sound too concerned with Demian Maia’s game plan.

Woodley will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title on the line against Maia on July 29. The bout is expected to be the co-main event of UFC 214 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Speaking to BJPenn.com, “The Chosen One” said his wrestling and stand-up will give Maia fits:

“I think it’s a great match-up. He’s got 19 victories in the UFC for a reason. I’m trying not to give him too much respect, and to believe in myself. I do have the highest takedown defense in the welterweight division. I do have the second overall. It is very hard to take me down. I am an All-American wrestler with great striking as well. So style-wise, I match up extremely well [with Maia]. His number one way to win this fight would be to get to the ground and try to control me or try to submit me, and just with my boxing and my wrestling, he’s going to have a very hard time getting there.”

The champion then said he’d take the challenger down if it plays to his advantage.

“I have no problem taking him down on my own terms, I was actually talking to my coaches about that. If you do go down to the ground, you want it to be on your terms. Otherwise, you’re always going to be at the mercy of the defense of the person you’re going against.”