Tyron Woodley Says He’ll be ‘Fighter of The Year’ With Win Over GSP

Tyron Woodley won’t let go of “money fights,” but he insists his legacy is also at stake.

“The Chosen One” is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. He’s successfully defended his gold against Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. While his next test may not be against Georges St-Pierre, he isn’t ruling out a future bout with “Rush.”

St-Pierre is set to take on middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on Nov. 4. Woodley told Mike Dyce on Sports Illustrated that he’d be willing to fight “The Count” as well:

“I would fight Bisping as well, to be honest. I’m not just saying I want to move up to middleweight because at welterweight I’m a larger size and I feel comfortable at the weight. I have no issues making it, it’s not easy but I always get it done.”

If Woodley is able to fight and defeat St-Pierre he believes his “Fighter of the Year” status can’t be denied.

“I wanted to fight one more time, I was being greedy. I wanted to go out here and beat this dude and I wanted to fight Georges-St Pierre in November in New York City. This would’ve been the greatest year competitively and after I beat Georges, there is no question that I’ll be Fighter of the Year. I fight five title fights in 18 months and beat the greatest welterweight of all time, nobody has done anything like that in our sport.