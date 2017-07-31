Tyron Woodley Says He’s Best Welterweight of All Time if GSP Doesn’t Fight Him

Tyron Woodley doesn’t believe Georges St-Pierre wants any part of him.

This past Saturday night (July 29), Woodley successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Demian Maia. While the bout was panned by many for its lack of activity, one can’t deny the effectiveness of Woodley’s defense.

UFC President Dana White wasn’t pleased with the performance and decided to book St-Pierre vs. Bisping instead of giving Woodley the fight. “The Chosen One” pinned the blame on “Rush” during the UFC 214 post-fight presser (via MMAFighting.com):

“[St-Pierre] should have to fight me. If you are the best welterweight of all time, you’re gonna come back into the sport and go up a weight class? I guarantee you if Demian Maia would have won, he would have been talking about fighting Demian Maia. I guarantee if Stephen Thompson would have won, he’d have been looking to fight Stephen Thompson. He doesn’t want to fight me because I’m a better version of him.”

Woodley went on to say that he’s been beating top contenders for years and that he’s the greatest welterweight ever since St-Pierre hasn’t fought him.

“When was the last time Michael Bisping fought? Think about it. I fought four world title fights against actual No. 1 contenders. Has he ever fought a No. 1 contender? I fought the No. 1 contender twice. I fought the No. 1 contender after that. And I fought the world champion who was Robbie Lawler at the time before that. I’m the only one that’s going by the old set of rules. So if it’s not Georges St-Pierre, let him run. But guess what? Whoever you put in front of me, I’m gonna run through them, I’m gonna beat them, and if he does not fight me, by default I will be the best welterweight of all-time.”