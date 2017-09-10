Tyron Woodley Says He’s Open to Boxing Match With Andre Ward

The dollar signs speak volumes to Tyron Woodley.

Woodley, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder, is in search of his first “super fight.” He’s targeted Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping, and Nick Diaz but he hasn’t been able to snag any of those fights.

Speaking to TMZ, Woodley said perhaps a major boxing match is what it takes for him to see the big bucks (via Bloody Elbow):

“I would love to box but I don’t know if there’s an opportunity that’s gonna present itself. The only person I’d be interested in boxing would have to be one of the best of the best. It would have to be like, Andre Ward. I would rather train with Andre Ward – he’s a friend of mine and we’ve been talking about training for a while but if it was an opportunity to make some money I can’t see Andre or myself turning that down.”