Tyron Woodley Says UFC is a Circus, But Acts Old School With Him

Tyron Woodley isn’t thrilled with Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“Super fights” seem to be running rampant in the UFC. Stipe Miocic is set to fight Daniel Cormier, Demetrious Johnson and T.J. Dillashaw are in talks to clash, and negotiations were even underway for Cris Cyborg vs. Amanada Nunes before the UFC 222 booking. There’s also the lightweight title fiasco.

Woodley finds himself on the outside looking in. “The Chosen One” is the reigning welterweight title holder. He’s been asking for a “super fight” against the Diaz brothers and Georges St-Pierre, but has been shunned every time.

Last Straw?

Woodley became infuriated when UFC president White said he was “full of sh*t” in regards to talks with Nate Diaz. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Woodley said White is setting a bad example for upcoming fighters:

“That’s a little bit harsh, a little bit hardcore for somebody who is wearing the belt of your organization, that people and young fighters aspire to enter the UFC, they aspire to be UFC champion. I don’t think many people are going to aspire to be the champion when they see how champions are treated. And they see that the non-champions and the people that are unprofessional — middle-finger flicking, sh*t talking — they’re actually making the money.”

He went on to say that the UFC is quick to hand out “super fights” until he’s involved.

“So what kind of picture are we trying to put out? I thought we were going in the direction to be parallel with the NFL, NHL, MLB and the other professional sports. It’s a circus until it comes to Tyron and now we want to go back to the old-school rubric. I got issues with that.”

