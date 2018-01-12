Tyron Woodley Sees GSP Coming Back For Conor McGregor Bout

Tyron Woodley wouldn’t be surprised if Georges St-Pierre returns for a “super fight” against Conor McGregor.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. He’s been clamoring for a “super fight” of his own. “The Chosen One” has called for bouts with St-Pierre, Nick Diaz, and Nate Diaz. He hasn’t had any luck snagged those fights.

Recently, Woodley attended an event to promote his sponsor Onnit. During the festivities, he talked about where St-Pierre could go after relinquishing his middleweight title (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think Conor is the fight that’ll bring him out. A smaller opponent. One hard punch, straight left that he can predict and get ready for. The takedowns are gonna be there all day for him. So I think a Conor McGregor fight is gonna provide a f*cking fortune when it comes down to money. I think that’s the fight that he’s gonna try to do.”