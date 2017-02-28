Tyron Woodley Promises to “Shut Up Every Hater” Against “Wonderboy”

Tyron Woodley may be the UFC welterweight champion of the world, but that does not mean that there are no points he has to prove.

UFC 209’s main event sees the champ at 170 pounds, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley face off against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday.

Woodley has shown the skill, power and determination that is usually synonymous with being a champion. His first round destruction of then champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 in July 2016 announced his intentions to the MMA world in devastating fashion. On Saturday night, Woodley has the opportunity to prove that he is deserving of the title of UFC welterweight champion when he meets Stephen Thompson in their second fight and Woodley’s second defence of his crown.

“The Chosen One” is confident that he will silence his haters on the biggest stage. The Ferguson, Missouri-born “ex-gangbanger” has his fair share of critics in the sport due to comments he has made in the past which have been inflammatory, to say the least. Despite this, Woodley is a man of distinct confidence and perseverance and holds ambitions in becoming the greatest welterweight of all time.

Woodley recently took to UFC cameras to state that he intends to show just how good he can be, and promises a beatdown of his opponent on route to doing so:

“I need to go and close the chapter, put a stamp on there and get him [Wonderboy] out of there.” “I’m gonna whoop ‘Wonderboy’ the way he will never actually fight me again, I’m gonna shut up every hater”

This promises to be one of the best fights of recent times. Both men look incredibly capable and up to the task, and with the added spice of a grudge match, who knows what might happen.