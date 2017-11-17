Tyron Woodley Signs Contract to Fight Nate Diaz [VIDEO]

With Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm confirmed to meet at UFC 219, fans may have another unlikely bout confirmed between Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz on Dec. 30

Speculation of a fight between the UFC welterweight champion and Stockton’s fan favorite has been circulating this week, yet recent reports appeared to douse the flames on the prospect of that bout happening this year.

News first emerged of Diaz’s return when the 32-year-old’s strength and conditioning coach posted to Instagram announcing that the younger of the UFC’s most famous brothers was back in camp. As was expected, Diaz’s demands for pay seem to be stalling the fight being set as a done deal.

Woodley spoke about the fight and urged Diaz to sign on the dotted line, in the video you can watch above.

“I’m fired up about people that tell you ‘don’t be scared homie’ and then they scared homie,” Woodley said.