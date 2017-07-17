Tyron Woodley Special ‘In the Clinch’ Airs Tuesday on FOX Sports 1

By
Dana Becker
-
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: Getty Images

A special in-depth look at the life and career of UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set for FOX Sports 1 Tuesday night.

“In the Clinch with Tyron Woodley” airs on the network at 8 p.m. ET. Woodley will be joined by Jon Anik as he discusses his life growing up in Ferguson, wrestling and his family.

Ferguson, Missouri was in the news for several months due to rioting.

“We lived there for 13 years. We would hear gunshots all the time. I used to have to walk up this street to my bus stop,” Woodley said “You would look and you always see drug addicts, drug dealers, and you thought, ‘Am I wearing the right colors? Are they going to want to fight me or rob me?’”

Woodley defends his title this month at UFC 214 vs. Demian Maia.

