Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson get Heated on ‘UFC Tonight’

Things definitely got heated during “UFC Tonight” on Wednesday, as both welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson joined the show.

The two will meet for the title later this year at UFC 209 in Las Vegas.

And as you may have guessed, it got pretty heated with both sitting within inches of one another.

The biggest disagreement between the two came over the scoring in their first fight, which was declared a majority draw. That meant Woodley left Madison Square Garden with the title still around his waist.

“Round three is the only controversial round,” Woodley said. “I watched it several times and I thought I won it.”

Thompson responded, saying “Second, third and fifth. I thought I won round three.”

As for what Woodley plans on doing differently, the champion wants to show off his power.

“I will make some adjustments,” Woodley said. “He was hesitant in the last fight because he got cracked with the right hand and I’m going to give him a few more those to think about.”