Tyron Woodley Still Feels Dana White Should Apologize Publicly

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tyron Woodley Dana White
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

Tyron Woodley has sorted things out with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, but he still has one request.

Earlier this week, a heated Woodley blasted Dana White for claiming his performance took away a “super fight” with Georges St-Pierre. “The Chosen One” said he’d leak information if he didn’t get a public apology from White.

Yesterday (Aug. 1), White revealed that he and the welterweight champion resolved their issues. Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Woodley gave some details on their conversation:

“There was some yelling back and forth. At the end of the conversation, I felt pretty comfortable. It ended on a positive note. Two men can talk on the phone and maybe not agree on everything, but at least respect each other.”

He went on to say that while he did get the respect he was looking for, he still wants a public apology.

“I still feel he should apologize publicly, but I’m not going to hold my breath. The conversation ended with respect and that was really my goal. Dana knows all about talking off emotion. I went a little (crazy) and was talking off emotion, too. Did I really plan on leaking stuff? Probably not. But at the time, I was mad and it sounded good.”

Latest MMA News

Floyd Mayweather

NAC: Mayweather’s Team Reached Out to Ask About Changing Glove Size

0
Looks like all the talk about changing glove sizes for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn't just a bluff from "Money." Much has been made...
Tyron Woodley Dana White

Tyron Woodley Still Feels Dana White Should Apologize Publicly

0
Tyron Woodley has sorted things out with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, but he still has one request. Earlier this week, a heated Woodley...
Joseph Duffy

Joe Duffy Provides His Thoughts on Mayweather vs. McGregor

0
When Joe Duffy was signed to the UFC, it was under the gimmick of being "the last man to beat Conor McGregor." That feat...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Plans to Destroy ‘Brittle Hands’ Mayweather

0
Conor McGregor isn't worried about glove size before he steps inside a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will meet...
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In

Chael Sonnen: I Think The Most Likely Opponent Next is Chuck Liddell

0
Is Chael Sonnen vs. Chuck Liddell on the horizon? Sonnen believes so and he feels it'll happen sooner rather than later. "The American Gangster" competed...
Load more