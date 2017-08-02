Tyron Woodley Still Feels Dana White Should Apologize Publicly

Tyron Woodley has sorted things out with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, but he still has one request.

Earlier this week, a heated Woodley blasted Dana White for claiming his performance took away a “super fight” with Georges St-Pierre. “The Chosen One” said he’d leak information if he didn’t get a public apology from White.

Yesterday (Aug. 1), White revealed that he and the welterweight champion resolved their issues. Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Woodley gave some details on their conversation:

“There was some yelling back and forth. At the end of the conversation, I felt pretty comfortable. It ended on a positive note. Two men can talk on the phone and maybe not agree on everything, but at least respect each other.”

He went on to say that while he did get the respect he was looking for, he still wants a public apology.

“I still feel he should apologize publicly, but I’m not going to hold my breath. The conversation ended with respect and that was really my goal. Dana knows all about talking off emotion. I went a little (crazy) and was talking off emotion, too. Did I really plan on leaking stuff? Probably not. But at the time, I was mad and it sounded good.”