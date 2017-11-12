Tyron Woodley Surprisingly Suggests he May Return in 2017

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley remarked that he may be in line to fight before the end of the year at the UFC Norfolk post-fight show on Saturday night

Woodley suffered a partial labrum tear following his title defense victory against Demian Maia at UFC 214. The California State Athletic Commission presented Woodley with a 180-day medical suspension which could only be reduced following clearance from an orthopedist, as a result.

“The Chosen One” stated that he was considering surgery to repair the damage, meaning that there would potentially be a long spell out of action for the 170-pound king. If Woodley’s comments are anything to go by, fans may stunningly see his return to the octagon for the third time in 2017:

“You might be seeing me this year at some point,” said ‘T-Wood’, when asked to forecast his return. “Stay tuned. I may have some news for you next week.”