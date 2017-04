Tyron Woodley isn’t just producing video blogs while he is preparing for action. He’s doing it to give fans an inside look at the life of the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

In episode three of “The Champ Life,” Woodley returns home to Ferguson, Missouri to visit family. He also takes us to his high school and tours the streets of the town that made headlines a few years back due to riots.

Woodley is currently without a planned fight after defending his belt vs. Stephen Thompson.