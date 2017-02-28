Tyron Woodley: ‘There Are Way Better Options For GSP Other Than Fighting me’

Tyron Woodley wouldn’t be opposed to a bout with Georges St-Pierre, but he feels the fight may be hazardous to “Rush’s” health.

“The Chosen One” defends his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will battle in the main event of UFC 209.

St-Pierre is set to make his return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. A date has not been confirmed for “Rush” and neither has his opponent.

Woodley was a recent guest on ESPN‘s Five Rounds podcast. The champion feels it may be in the UFC’s best interest to book St-Pierre against Michael Bisping or Conor McGregor: