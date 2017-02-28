Tyron Woodley: ‘There Are Way Better Options For GSP Other Than Fighting me’

Tyron Woodley wouldn’t be opposed to a bout with Georges St-Pierre, but he feels the fight may be hazardous to “Rush’s” health.
“The Chosen One” defends his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will battle in the main event of UFC 209.
St-Pierre is set to make his return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. A date has not been confirmed for “Rush” and neither has his opponent.
Woodley was a recent guest on ESPN‘s Five Rounds podcast. The champion feels it may be in the UFC’s best interest to book St-Pierre against Michael Bisping or Conor McGregor:
“Let’s not get it twisted, part of the reason he left the sport was concussions. He doesn’t seem to be extremely thrilled to get in there with somebody that can punch him to the point of getting dropped and suffering a concussion — an ugly, grueling fight. I’m a guy who makes that fight (difficult) for him. I have the highest takedown defense in the entire welterweight division, maybe the second-highest on the UFC roster. It’s going to be very hard for him to take me down and keep me down. Bisping knows he’s not the best middleweight. He’s just a guy who is tough, seized his moment and became the champion of the world. There’s nothing bad about that, but those are way better options for [St-Pierre] than fighting somebody like me, who has been looking at him for many years, is a better wrestler, punches harder and has been more active in the last three years.”