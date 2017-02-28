Tyron Woodley: ‘There Are Way Better Options For GSP Other Than Fighting me’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tyron Woodley wouldn’t be opposed to a bout with Georges St-Pierre, but he feels the fight may be hazardous to “Rush’s” health.

“The Chosen One” defends his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will battle in the main event of UFC 209.

St-Pierre is set to make his return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. A date has not been confirmed for “Rush” and neither has his opponent.

Woodley was a recent guest on ESPN‘s Five Rounds podcast. The champion feels it may be in the UFC’s best interest to book St-Pierre against Michael Bisping or Conor McGregor:

“Let’s not get it twisted, part of the reason he left the sport was concussions. He doesn’t seem to be extremely thrilled to get in there with somebody that can punch him to the point of getting dropped and suffering a concussion — an ugly, grueling fight. I’m a guy who makes that fight (difficult) for him. I have the highest takedown defense in the entire welterweight division, maybe the second-highest on the UFC roster. It’s going to be very hard for him to take me down and keep me down. Bisping knows he’s not the best middleweight. He’s just a guy who is tough, seized his moment and became the champion of the world. There’s nothing bad about that, but those are way better options for [St-Pierre] than fighting somebody like me, who has been looking at him for many years, is a better wrestler, punches harder and has been more active in the last three years.”

LATEST NEWS

Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley: ‘There Are Way Better Options For GSP Other Than Fighting me’

0
Tyron Woodley wouldn't be opposed to a bout with Georges St-Pierre, but he feels the fight may be hazardous to "Rush's" health. "The Chosen One"...
Cole Miller

Cole Miller Says he Hasn’t Thought About His Fighting Future Too Much

0
Cole Miller doesn't plan on hanging up his gloves anytime soon. He last competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. "Magrinho" fought Mizuto Hirota in...
video

UFC 209: Top 8 Finishes – Spectacular KOs, Submissions and Technique

0
With UFC 209 approaching this weekend, the promotion has issued a compilation of the top 8 individual finishes from some of the card's stars. The...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal Moved to UFC 211 in Dallas

0
Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal was initially set for UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville but joins the impressive card of UFC 211 in...
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Beneil Dariush on UFC 209 Co-Main Event: ‘I’m Picking Khabib’

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will do battle next Saturday night (March 4). "The Eagle" vs. "El Cucuy" is going to be contested for the...