Tyron Woodley to Michael Bisping: ‘I Would Kindly Put my Foot in Your Ass’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

Tyron Woodley is channeling his “entertainment” side.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder hasn’t been shy about his desire to engage in “money fights.” One of those potential big money-earners was a match-up with middleweight kingpin Michael Bisping. The two FOX Sports analysts engaged in a brief verbal exchange when talking about a potential bout backstage at UFC 207.

With Stephen Thompson now behind him and the next challenger up in the air, “The Chosen One” has turned his attention back on “The Count.” Many would argue that the winner of Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211 should get the next shot, but in this era the definition of “number one contender” has been altered.

Georges St-Pierre hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and has never competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout as a middleweight. Yoel Romero was thought of to be the clear number one contender after knocking out Chris Weidman at UFC 205. Drawing ability won out as “Rush” will get the next crack at Bisping’s title.

Or will he?

Recently, Bisping claimed that if St-Pierre isn’t ready to fight by July then he’d instead defend his gold against Romero. Woodley caught wind of Bisping’s claims and took to Twitter to throw his name in the hat:

