Tyron Woodley to Stephen Thompson: ‘Be Careful What You Ask For’

It was like pulling teeth, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley will finally face Stephen Thompson in a rematch at UFC 209. Woodley eyed many high profile fights before finally giving “Wonderboy” another title shot. He did so because he wanted to, “shut everybody up.”

“The Chosen One” took to his “Morning Wood” podcast with co-host Din Thomas to warn his opponent:

“He got under my skin so much that I’m just going to go ahead and fight the dude. He got under my skin that bad where I don’t even care about the ration and the money and what fight makes the most sense. You need to be careful what you ask for. ‘Wonderboy,’ if you want it, come get it. You want to fight? You want to get done worse than you did the first time? Some people have got to be real careful.”

Thompson doesn’t share the same views on the bout. “Wonderboy” recently said he has Woodley’s number. Woodley said he didn’t like how Thompson was viewed as a champion for taking their first encounter to a majority draw.

“What ever happened to the phrase, ‘You have to beat the champion’? Is that a lost art? Can you go in there and make it close with the champion and walk around as if you’ve beat the champion? I’m just not cool with the way the fight was promoted, as if I was the challenger. I don’t like that the challenger thinks he can call the shots.”

To take things a step further, the champion reaffirms that Thompson never dominated a round, while he was dominant in two.

“Two rounds were completely lopsided, and three rounds outside of that were very close. He never dominated a single round of that fight. So now if you can tell me I did not win either round one, round three or round five, then I would agree he deserves a rematch. But I do believe I won round three. I do believe round one or four would be a 10-8. Then on a third category, some people would have stopped that fight. There are three ways I could have won that fight.”