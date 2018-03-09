Tyron Woodley Training Floyd Mayweather for MMA Debut

According to recent statements from Tyron Woodley, he has been training Floyd Mayweather for a potential MMA fight. Woodley claims he’s been working with the 50-0 boxer after the two met-up over NBA All-Star weekend recently.

Not only does Woodley say Floyd is serious about competing in MMA, he thinks he could even win a few fights. He did seem to indicate Floyd would be well-advised to avoid a facing an opponent with a wrestling pedigree, however.

Woodley says the first thing they have been working on his blocking kicks. He continued to say there is no need for Floyd to learn how to kick but taught him how to tell when his opponent is going to throw one and how to block it. The second thing Woodley says he and Floyd have been working on is takedown defense.

“If you’re an athlete and you can pay attention and learn quick, you can stop a takedown, especially when you got the octagon to help you,” Woodley said. “I think (Floyd) has a chance for sure”.

Woodley spoke with TMZ Sports on training Mayweather:

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather in the UFC

Naturally, talk turned to Woodley’s opinion on how Floyd would do in an MMA bout against Conor McGregor. Woodley feels Conor is the type of fighter Floyd could have some success with in the cage.

“Conor’s not that great a wrestler. He’s not like a world-class jiu-jitsu guy so if he can’t land one of those kicks on Floyd and he can’t take him down…” – Woodley on Conor vs Floyd in MMA

The last we heard from Conor on a potential MMA bout with Floyd, he claimed Floyd had pulled out of fight negotiations and wished him well in his retirement. Neither side has offered much explanation as to what exactly Conor was referring to.