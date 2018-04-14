Tyron Woodley Unconcerned With Winner of RDA-Covington

Tyron Woodley doesn’t appear to be worried about the winner of Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington.

On June 9, dos Anjos and Covington will do battle inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout will be the co-main event of UFC 225. An interim welterweight title will be on the line.

Woodley was linked to a title defense against dos Anjos, but he needs some more time to recover. He’ll meet the winner of dos Anjos vs. Covington in a unification bout if everything goes according to plan. “The Chosen One” isn’t sweating over his potential opponent.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, the reigning welterweight champion said he’s ready to dust whoever the winner is:

“I accepted to fight ‘RDA’ in July. I’m looking at ‘RDA’ like, ‘Man, that don’t make a lot of sense. You don’t have to fight this fight. I already said I would fight you. No, you’re fighting a guy …’ – I just think of the Frankie Edgar situation. He got jumped over the ladder (by Brian Ortega at UFC 222). That’s his choice. They’re fighting for the ‘boo boo belt.’ The champion will be waiting to scrape up whoever is left over.”

After moving up in weight, dos Anjos has won three straight bouts. In that span, he’s defeated Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, and Robbie Lawler. If he beats Covington, it wouldn’t be the first time dos Anjos has held gold as he is a former lightweight title holder.

Covington is riding a five-fight winning streak. His last victory was the biggest of his professional mixed martial arts career. Covington defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision.

The winner of the UFC 225 co-main event will not have an easy task. Woodley has been champion since late July 2016. He’s defeated the likes of Lawler, Stephen Thompson, and Maia.

Who do you think Tyron Woodley will meet in a title unification bout?