Tyron Woodley ‘Unimpressed’ by dos Anjos’ Victory Over Lawler

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has sent a message to probable contender Rafael dos Anjos regarding his highly lauded victory over Robbie Lawler

That message is that he is far from impressed by the Brazilian’s performance.

“The Chosen One” figures that the former lightweight champion’s inability to finish Lawler in their bout in December was ‘not impressive’:

“Was it a good performance?” Woodley told MMA Fighting. “If I had Robbie Lawler against the Octagon like that, would he have been alive or would he have been knocked the f*ck out? He’d have been knocked out.”

According to Woodley, dos Anjos is lacking the power necessary at welterweight:

“I just think when you come to this welterweight level, you’re dealing with a different type of power,” Woodley said. “I feel like strategically, those guys look good, because the idea of a good fight to fans is a teeter-tottering, back-and-forth war. But when you got a guy that’s known for his jiu-jitsu, leg kicks and takedowns and he doesn’t use those when those are there, it’s not that great of a performance.

“When you got Robbie against the Octagon and he’s throwing punches in bunches and he’s swinging, hitting elbows and hitting with MMA gloves, yeah he threw 100 punches, but how many actually landed? How many did significant damage? If I get Robbie against the cage, it’s gonna take a couple and he’s gonna go down. Put Stephen [Thompson] against the cage, it took a couple and he went down. Nate Marquardt. Anybody, in win or defeat, if I see the chin and I hit it, they go down.”