Tyron Woodley vs. Nate Diaz a ‘Long Way Away’ Says Helwani

Fans hoping for a mouth-watering UFC welterweight title clash between incumbent champion Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz need not get ‘worked up’

That is according to MMAFighting’s esteemed journalist Ariel Helwani.

According to Helwani, recent speculation suggesting a fight between both men appears unrealistic given the short time until UFC 219’s Dec. 30th event.

The internet rumor mill went into overdrive earlier this week off the back of a post published on Diaz’s strength and conditioning coach Jose Garcia. While Garcia deleted his post soon after it hit the internet, it was captured and circulated just as fast:

Helwani has poured cold water over a growing fire which was well received by fans, especially given the number of booked and potential bouts linked to the card which fell apart dramatically. With no Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson, Dominick Cruz’s injury ruling him out of his #1 contender bout with Jimmie Rivera and Cris Cyborg’s showdown with Holly Holm being all but scratched, Woodley and Diaz would have made many fight fans’ Christmas wish lists.

Helwani’s Tweet indicates that it is illogical to expect the fight to happen and cites the timeframe of negotiation and confirmation between now and Ronda Rousey’s return against Amanda Nunes at Dec. 30th’s UFC 206 card last year:

