‘Tyron Woodley vs. Rafael dos Anjos the Fight to Make’ – Dana White

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that he would favor former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos getting the next shot at Tyron Woodley’s welterweight title. Woodley is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to return at some point later this year.

Although “The Chosen One” recently predicted that he would, in fact, fight former two-weight world champion, Georges St-Pierre, if White has his way, it will be RDA bidding to join the elite club of two-weight world champions.

“As soon as he’s healthy, obviously, RDA [Rafael dos Anjos] is the fight to make, especially the way he looked in the Robbie Lawler fight,” White confirmed on the UFC St Louis post-fight show. “We’re just waiting for Tyron to get healthy.”

"Conor has said he's thinking about coming back in September. If he comes back in September, that's almost two years…that can't happen." — @danawhite Dana speaks on #UFCSTL, Khabib, Tony and of course…Conor McGregor possibly being stripped. https://t.co/fTlT8sD2I3 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

Rafael dos Anjos has enjoyed something of a rebirth since moving up to welterweight from lightweight in 2017. The Brazilian beat Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny and put in an incredible performance over former champ Robbie Lawler to work his way into title contention. Should White’s words hold up, RDA may have an opportunity to dethrone Woodley and reaffirm himself as a UFC champion in 2018.