Tyron Woodley & Dana White Have ‘Squashed The Beef’

By
Adam Haynes
-
Tyron Woodley
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The latest chapter of the on/off feud between UFC President Dana White and welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley appears to have been ended…

Woodley, coming off the back of a much criticized (albeit winning) performance over Demian Maia at UFC 214 on Saturday, demanded a public apology from White following comments made about his display in Anaheim, Calif.

“The Chosen One” spoke to Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, and fired shots at White following the reneging on a deal which would have seen him take on the returning legend Georges St-Pierre:

“I don’t care so much about the fans, but when your job title is a promoter [so] promote your [expletive] fighter,” Woodley said. “Promote your champion. Don’t demote your champion.

“I’m owed a public apology. You’re going to publicly scrutinize me, Dana White? You publicly need to apologize to me.”

White refrained from granting Woodley his public apology but instead informed TMZ Sports on Tuesday that the acrimony between himself and Woodley was done:

“Woodley and I talked and he said he was just pissed and upset and didn’t mean it,” White said.

Woodley also allegedly told TMZ that the beef is done, stating, “We good.”

Latest MMA News

Ricardo Lamas

Ricardo Lamas Talks Being Underdog Throughout His Career

0
Ricardo Lamas is well aware that people constantly doubt him. Lamas is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Jason Knight at UFC 214. It...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley & Dana White Have ‘Squashed The Beef’

0
The latest chapter of the on/off feud between UFC President Dana White and welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley appears to have been ended... Woodley, coming...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Confirms Date For Bout With Georges St-Pierre

0
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping may have inadvertently confirmed the date for his showdown with Georges St-Pierre Bisping, who had previously voiced his disapproval of...
Frank Mir

Free Agent Frank Mir Reveals Talks With Bellator & ACB

0
Frank Mir is currently in negotiations with Bellator and Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB). Mir was recently granted his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). One...
Conor McGregor

Joe Cortez Says Sparring Got Intense Between McGregor & Malignaggi

0
For a moment, Joe Cortez felt he had come out of retirement to officiate Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi. McGregor is preparing for his Aug....
Load more