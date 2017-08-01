Tyron Woodley & Dana White Have ‘Squashed The Beef’

The latest chapter of the on/off feud between UFC President Dana White and welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley appears to have been ended…

Woodley, coming off the back of a much criticized (albeit winning) performance over Demian Maia at UFC 214 on Saturday, demanded a public apology from White following comments made about his display in Anaheim, Calif.

“The Chosen One” spoke to Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, and fired shots at White following the reneging on a deal which would have seen him take on the returning legend Georges St-Pierre:

“I don’t care so much about the fans, but when your job title is a promoter [so] promote your [expletive] fighter,” Woodley said. “Promote your champion. Don’t demote your champion.

“I’m owed a public apology. You’re going to publicly scrutinize me, Dana White? You publicly need to apologize to me.”

White refrained from granting Woodley his public apology but instead informed TMZ Sports on Tuesday that the acrimony between himself and Woodley was done:

“Woodley and I talked and he said he was just pissed and upset and didn’t mean it,” White said.

Woodley also allegedly told TMZ that the beef is done, stating, “We good.”